NATO cuts military exercises in Europe because of the spread of coronavirus. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports Reuters.

“Some of our teachings have been changed or cancelled … but our forces will remain ready,” – said Stoltenberg at a press conference on Thursday, March 19.

The US army has already announced the termination of the transfer of its troops in Europe and said it plans to cancel its participation in the exercise “defense 2020”, which previously was called the biggest NATO maneuvers in Europe since the Cold war.

The military of the countries of the North Atlantic military bloc this spring was to work out a redeployment of its forces of up to division of the ports on ranges of Europe. In the teachings Defender 2020 was supposed to take part 20 thousand soldiers, and do maneuvers were planned for a total of 10 European countries.

In addition, abolished the doctrine Dynamic Front (“Dynamic front”), Joint Warfighting Assessment (“Joint evaluation of combat operations”), Strike Saber (“Saber strike”) and Swift Response (“Quick response”).

Jens Stoltenberg urged NATO countries not to reduce their military spending, despite the damage to the economy that causes the pandemic coronavirus, He pointed to the role the military can play in fighting the global epidemic.

NATO chief assured of the Alliance’s mission will continue, including the withdrawal of troops under the leadership of the United States from Afghanistan. This became possible after the peace agreement the United States with the Taliban last month.

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, the NATO mission in the country on training and consulting will be reduced from 16 to 12 thousand within the next 135 days.

Stoltenberg assured that the cases infected by COVID-19 among members of the military of the NATO mission in Afghanistan were recorded.

Despite this, Germany has said that its troops stationed in Afghanistan will be isolated in quarantine for 14 days to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.