NATO may assist Turkey in Syria

By Maria Batterburyon in News

НАТО может оказать помощь Турции в Сирии

The United States to discuss with its allies what they can offer of Turkey to military aid in Idlib, and discuss measures that can be taken, if Russia and the Syrian government violates the cease-fire.

On 10 March, said U.S. officials, according to Reuters.

“We consider that NATO can do,” said US special envoy on Syria, James Jeffrey at a press conference in Brussels, where he held talks with the allies. “Everyone on the (negotiating) table,” he said.

Jeffrey, who along with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield, ruled out the use of ground troops in the event of termination of the truce and reiterated that Ankara must clarify its position on the acquisition of Russian air defense systems s-400.

Maria Batterbury

