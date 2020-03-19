Natural selection: in Moscow decided to hold daily processions against coronavirus

In Moscow, the monks of the vysoko-Petrovsky monastery decided daily to hold religious processions from the prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus. Recall that many countries, including Ukraine, have introduced restrictive measures in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.

“Finally” — with the comment “Lentech” posted a message about “anticolonialism” religious processions.

Below this post in Twitter, the Internet users have left a lot of snide comments.

Meanwhile, as reports “Gromadske”, in the capital, Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, where he conducts worship services Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, the clergy declare that “terrible epidemic of the virus and the sin that destroys the soul,” and say that we should not fear, because “it’s gonna get worse if we do not repent”. Believers are encouraged to go to Church, take communion and the communion of children.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia a few older women on video recorded strange ritual, which they supposedly “protect” themselves from the deadly infection — they did some physical exercises, holding the paper, and then said “put barrier coronavirus”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter