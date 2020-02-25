Near Lviv flu died two people

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Под Львовом от гриппа скончались двое людей

In the Lvov area as a result of complications from the flu within a week two people died. It is reported by the Lviv regional laboratory center of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

It is noted that victims were 64-year-old woman and 78-year-old man. It is known that they sought medical help on 3-4th day of illness.

“The condition was complicated by the presence of comorbidities – diabetes mellitus, diseases of cardiovascular system and kidneys. Laboratory-confirmed influenza virus type A”, – noted in the laboratory center.

