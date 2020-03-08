Near the famous Egyptian pyramids was a terrible tragedy

In Egypt people were killed after falling from the famous pyramid of Khafre at Giza. We will remind, this season Egypt has decided to simplify the life of tourists by entering a special entry visa.

The drop height was 100 meters with a total height of the building is 130 meters, according to El-balad.

The causes of PE are being investigated, but already there is a version that it could be suicide, after all, before the fatal step of the man within 12 hours were asked to leave the pyramid.

It is also known that on 7 March, the tourist attended the event, which was held near the pyramid.

Recall, Egypt is among the most visited by Ukrainian tourists.

