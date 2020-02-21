Near the residence of Prince Charles arrested an armed crossbow man (photo)

Near the London residence of the heir to the British throne Prince Charles, who recently visited with his wife of London, on the night of February 21 has been arrested a man armed with a crossbow with 14 bolts and a big knife. According to the publication the Sun, the man was arrested outside the Mall in St. James’s Palace. He parked the car nearby, and then walked. During the search of the car police found an Arsenal of weapons.

It is reported that this 44-year-old resident of Nottingham Andrew Marshall. He has some mental health problems. Briton charged with carrying weapons in a public place. March 19, he needs to stand trial, and yet he was sent to the hospital. Included in the plans of the arrested the attempt on the Prince of Wales is unknown.

In 2002, it was reported that in St. James’s Palace has penetrated a mentally ill Italian who stayed there unnoticed for eight hours. He was discovered asleep in one of the corridors of the Palace in the immediate vicinity of Prince Charles.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess Chornoliska live in one of the houses of the Palace complex — Clarence house.

