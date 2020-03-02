Nearly three thousand in China has increased the number of victims of coronavirus

Ravaged the richest people on the planet coronavirus continues to cause damage to human resources of China. During the day, the virus has caused the death of 42 people, the total number of his victims in China has risen to 2912.

On Monday announced the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

According to the authorities, the number of confirmed cases of infection in China has exceeded 80 thousand

Among the regions in number of infected at the first place is the Central Hubei province, where, according to the latest data, was approximately 67.1 per thousand cases, 2803 people died, recovered in the order of 33.7 thousand patients.

On the second place by the number of infected countries is the Republic of Korea: during the day, the number had increased to 476, reaching 4212. The number of deaths increased by four, totaling 22 people, said Monday the Center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country.

Alarming news come from Canada, where the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased to 24 people. On that Sunday reported the TV station CBC. Ontario recorded four new cases. Ill from 40 to 70 years, two of them recently returned to Canada from Iran, and one from Egypt. One case is the brother of the man who came to Toronto from Iran.

In the whole world the number of victims of coronavirus exceeded 3 teachi, infected 89 thousand people, 45 thousand were able to overcome a dangerous disease. Such data results the website wordometer.

it is the citizens who arrived from Italy.

