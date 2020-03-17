Nearly two dozen French MP had contracted the coronavirus

A new type of coronavirus in France contracted for 18 deputies of the French Parliament.

It is reported by the EP with reference to the press service of the legislative body of France.

As of Monday 16 April in the French Parliament confirmed 26 cases of infection. The virus, in particular, picked up 18 members and 4 members of their teams. Others – other employees of the Parliament.

8 people are under medical supervision. 15 people protested and the result was negative. The Parliament does not disclose the names and positions of these people.

The Deputy of Jean-Luc Reitzer, who became the first member of the Assembly who contracted the virus, the disease progresses. He remains in the hospital. MP from opsi Oleg Voloshin, as you know, in late February, met with Rittera and then isolated themselves in Ukraine. Coronavirus had not confirmed.