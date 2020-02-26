Nederlansche broadcaster commented on the possibility of cancellation of the Eurovision 2020 due to coronavirus

Because of the hundreds of cases of coronavirus in Europe, the famous Dutch virologist AB Osterhaus questioned the feasibility of the arrival in Rotterdam of tens of thousands of people from around the world at Eurovision-2020, while the spread of the virus is brought under control, writes AD.

In turn, the press Secretary of the city of Rotterdam said, they assess the situation.

“We are closely monitoring everything and ready to all possible risks and threats. Based on this assessment of the need for additional measures. Currently, however, too early to comment on possible scenarios,” said Ingrid adrianza.

Also, the representative of the Eurovision Danny Wormer said that Dutch broadcaster is guided by RIVM – National Institute for public health and the environment, not the words of Mr. Osterhaus.

“This man is undoubtedly good at his job, but we follow the RIVM. If they say that there is a specific threat, we will take action. It’s too early,” he said.

It is noted that the European broadcasting Union has experience in emergency planning. He always has a backup plan in case host city subjected to terrorism, extreme weather events, natural disaster or other circumstances that could disrupt the festival. If the public aspect of the event will be cancelled, it is likely that the show will continue in one form or another – whether it be moving into a television Studio or a performance in an empty arena.

Recall, a group Go-A contract was signed with a NOTE and officially became a representative of Ukraine at Eurovision-2020. According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.

Song contest “Eurovision-2020” due to last year’s winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16.