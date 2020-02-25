Need more bans: the state Duma of the Russian Federation were against tattoos

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Нужно больше запретов: в Госдуме РФ выступили против татуировок

The Deputy of the state Duma of Russia, former chief state sanvrach Gennady Onishchenko proposed to ban tattoos, because, according to him, their application is associated with the “endocrine fever.” .

They become adults give birth to children. And that will explain? And children will not see the mother’s body is delicate, and a rug, with Arabesque“, — Onishchenko said in an interview with radio station “Moscow speaking”.

He believes that tattoos should be prohibited, as they are considered a manifestation of spiritual and intellectual crisis is sure in the danger of this passion for health.

All these tattoos should be banned“, — concluded Onishchenko.

The initiative Onishchenko actively discussed on Twitter.

Thus, the user Krychek wrote:

The hospital in the Pskov region. Where Onishchenko and the Ministry of health with the explanation that young mothers need protein here like this?”

Comments to the post:

Нужно больше запретов: в Госдуме РФ выступили против татуировок

Do all of these prohibitive Onishchenko type should be banned!” — wrote a user ‘s Thoughts Presiden that.

Thank you, Gennady Onishchenko, it will help the Russian state to become better! What would we do without people like You!“, writes Boring Soul.

Comments:

Нужно больше запретов: в Госдуме РФ выступили против татуировок

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article