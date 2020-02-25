Need more bans: the state Duma of the Russian Federation were against tattoos

The Deputy of the state Duma of Russia, former chief state sanvrach Gennady Onishchenko proposed to ban tattoos, because, according to him, their application is associated with the “endocrine fever.” .

“They become adults give birth to children. And that will explain? And children will not see the mother’s body is delicate, and a rug, with Arabesque“, — Onishchenko said in an interview with radio station “Moscow speaking”.

He believes that tattoos should be prohibited, as they are considered a manifestation of spiritual and intellectual crisis is sure in the danger of this passion for health.

“All these tattoos should be banned“, — concluded Onishchenko.

The initiative Onishchenko actively discussed on Twitter.

Thus, the user Krychek wrote:

“The hospital in the Pskov region. Where Onishchenko and the Ministry of health with the explanation that young mothers need protein here like this?”

The hospital in the Pskov region.

Where Onishchenko and the Ministry of health with the explanation that the young mothers needed protein like that? pic.twitter.com/486ZhHBX5k — Krychek (@Krychek5) February 24, 2020

Comments to the post:

“Do all of these prohibitive Onishchenko type should be banned!” — wrote a user ‘s Thoughts Presiden that.

“Thank you, Gennady Onishchenko, it will help the Russian state to become better! What would we do without people like You!“, writes Boring Soul.

Comments:

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter