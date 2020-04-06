Nekfeu: after Twitter and Instagram, the rapper is leaving Youtube !

Share on Facebook

The rapper Nekfeu will once again worry his fans with his last act. The artist has decided to delete his Youtube channel

Fans of Nekfeu did not need it in this period of containment… In fact, after having deleted her Twitter accounts and Instagram, it has just delete his Youtube channel.

The one in which his album, The Stars Wandering, has just been certified diamond disk and has thus attracted more and more issues with their decisions.

Because, yes, what artist deletes his social networks at the present time when we know that it is the best showcase for his promotion ? Nekfeu apparently as the have noticed our colleagues from Booska-P.

This is not the first time that a member of the S-Crew decisions are sowing the blur in the minds of his fans. For example, before releasing his last album, the “desert fox” had decided to isolate himself not to give news for several months.

Those who have listened to his last project, and seen his film, know very well why. It is for this reason that we can hope that Nekfeu still want to work in the shadows, removing his Youtube channel.

The end of the chain Youtube de Nekfeu

But we can also have a false on the line. It may well be that the friend of Sneazzy just decided to make a break in his career.

In this period of containment, there would be nothing surprising. When we know the philosophy of Nekfeu we can think that it “takes advantage” of that period to think, to question, and make the big decisions.

It is perhaps, therefore, what is happening. We hope that everything is going well in his life. And that he has not put an end to his string because there is a problem in particular.

But we also hope for all the fans of Nekfeu, that he will make his grand return. If this is not done on the Canvas, it does so at least by dropping a new bomb hearing. Fingers crossed.