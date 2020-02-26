Nekfeu and Damso: their collab “Cheater” certified single diamond !

There is a year Nekfeu and Damso worked on the title “cheater”. Today, the single was certified diamond disk.

Box full for rappers Nekfeu and Damso. In 2019, Ken Samaras, his real name, out his third album ” the stars wandering. “On it, he collaborates in particular with Vanessa Paradis, Dums or even Alpha Wann. But it is his feat with Damso that fact the most about him. MCE TV tells you everything.

Who are the rappers favorite of the French in the year 2020 ? Nekfeu and Damso of course ! And the latest news only goes to confirm this information. In fact, the title ” cheater “, a collaboration between the two rappers has been certified diamond disk. It is what it is ! A pride for the French rapper who has given everything for his third album. In fact, this album contains no less than 34 titles !

As to Damso, it has recently surpassed one million album sold. A phenomenal success for the rapper belgian ! And all this in only 4 years ! Moreover, it is expected to soon release a new album, entitled ” QALF “. Can we expect a new feat with the member of “the Entourage” ? Hopefully ! One thing is for sure, with these two nuggets of rap francophone, success can only be at the rendezvous !

🚨 “Cheat” by Nekfeu & Damso is certified diamond ! 💎 pic.twitter.com/zURqPGiXJO — RAPLUME (@raplume) February 22, 2020

NEKFEU X DAMSO, ANOTHER COLLAB ?

This is the last new one that is rocking the world of rap. The two rappers favorite of the French could collaborate with another rapper promising. This is Ninho ! The latter has published a video intriguing on his account Instagram. Indeed, one could read ” it is nwar nwar of the other side “.

Also, the fans were not slow to react ! They have assumed that “nwar nwar” was a reference to Damso, while “the other side” was a reference to a piece of output between Nekfeu and Ninho in 2017. One thing is for sure, such a collab could make sparks. And who knows, also be certified platinum ! We want you !