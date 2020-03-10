Nekfeu and Sneazzy respond to the charges of threat of death !

Share on Facebook

In the video “Zero Detail”, Nekfeu and Sneazzy target the journalist Pascal Praud. Users threaten them with death. They respond !

On Twitter, they respond ! ERM you reveals more.

“Journalists making a mess of the islam, are lovers as Pascal Praud. It deserves a bullet in the cerebellum, the gun on the back of the mouth. “The last song ” Zero Detail “ rapper’s Sneazzy, featuring with Nekfeu, waves the web these last few days ! Their lyrics controversy won’t leave anyone indifferent !

Users do not come back ! In effect, they accuse the two rappers death threat against the journalist Pascal Praud. As well, Eric Naulleau (TPMP) held to react on Twitter. ” It goes without saying, but probably better in the telling, that I bring my full support and renew my friendship to Pascal Praud which, according to the claims Nekfeu and Sneazzy, should receive “a bullet in the cerebellum’. It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent the barbarity,” says the literary critic.

Moreover, the main concerned is not known yet whether he wants to lodge a complaint ! This Monday, 9 march, Pascal Praud was a guest on the tv show ” The hour of the pros “ on CNews. “There are two possible positions. The first, that is to say, we don’t talk about because it is advertise to these people and it’s not worth the trouble. And the second, that is to say, ‘you shouldn’t let this go’ “, explained the journalist. In any case, the public Prosecutor’s office opened an investigation ! Then, the two rappers take on the word !

Nekfeu is defended by Sneazzy

This Tuesday, march 10, the former member of the group in 1995 wants to make things clear. He was shocked by ” the misuse of the words “. Then, Sneazzy writing a press release and share it on Twitter ! In this one, the rapper takes on the defence of Nekfeu. He claims to have written the text alone ! “I’m the only author. My friend has done me the honor to be with me on this title, it has not signed these words,” he says. But his message does not stop there !

Thus, Sneazzy remember that he is a rapper. In fact, the artist ” juggling with words/sore “ in all its texts. The reason for this ? “Farea pass messages and emotions personal through ‘punchlines’. “But it regrets that not to be understood by all, because of ” verses, taken out of context “. In fact, the latter explains why they are targeting journalists in their latest clip : ” Some journalists have a tendency to éditorialiser their point of view, targeting most often the same group of people. “

In any case, the friend of Nekfeu is formal ! He does not want to ” stir up hatred “, or ” uttering threats towards Mr Praud “. Moreover, he did not want ” no violence “. “I denounce usually the one who can fall on the muslim community. I will fight always for that everyone has the right to freedom of expression. Because my only form of expression is my music, and my only weapons are my words. “His release was like by 27 thousand people on the social network at the blue bird !