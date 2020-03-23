Nekfeu certified diamond disk for “The stars wandering” !

Share on Facebook

The third album Nekfeu, stars, Wandering, gets a diamond disk with over 500,000 sales. In total, he has 3 !

The rapper Nekfeu is certified diamond disk for his album The stars wandering. It receives only 9 months after the release of his documentary ! MCE explains to you all.

Never two without three!!! The expression takes all its sense to the French rapper Nekfeu ! In fact, the rapper gets his third diamond disk with his album ” The Stars Wandering “.

And we can say that it is a real record ! Or even a feat in the world of French rap ! In fact, few rappers can boast of having three disks of diamond. Before him, they were only two !

Then, the former member of O-Crew joined Maître Gims et Soprano. But there is still a significant difference between these two artists and Nekfeu. Yes, the latter has surpassed 500,000 sales very quickly.

If the performer of “The Star-Wandering” was granted a new certification, it can be even more proud of his time record ! In fact, it only took 9 months, or 290 days, to get this diamond disk.

The Stars Wandering is a real success

Moreover, Nekfeu beats his own performance ! The artist had had to wait 2 years and 4 months before getting his first platinum record with her album ” Fire “. But this was not the longest !

More than three years have sufficed to gratify his second album, ” Cyborg “. Then, the interpreter of “The Stars Wandering” has rejoice ! It becomes a veritable monument of French rap.

But this does not surprised by anything his audience ! Indeed, the former member of the group in 1995 and has worked tirelessly for the release of this album. And he has come up with a promotion outside the norm with a documentary released in the cinema !

In any case, the diamond disk for “The Stars Wandering” seems particularly deserved to after his fans. “The best of his generation” , ” A real machine” , ” Who can test it? “can I read it on Twitter.