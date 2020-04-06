Nekfeu-certified single platinum, with its title Cheum and its 30 million streams !

Share on Facebook

Nekfeu has just won a new award. The SNEP has announced that its title Cheum has to be certified single-platinum.

Nekfeu continues to raise prices. The title Cheum of the young rapper in 30 years just to be certified single-platinum after having been streamed more than 30 million times ! MCE TV says it all !

It no longer has the rapper Nekfeu. Became famous thanks to his performance at the Rap Contenders, the young man has quickly established a place in the world of music.

In fact, in 2008 he starts his career with his group, 1995. Accompanied by Alpha Wann, Sneazzy West, Darryl Zeuja, Fonky Flav’, or Hologram Lo’, the band’s artist will get very fast success.

In fact, in 2011 the fans snapped up the album The Source. But far to stop in so good way, Nekfeu will embark on a new adventure. With his second group named, S Crew, the interpreter of Martin Eden will put the fire to the stage.

But after some of the achievements more, the young man finally launched himself into a solo career. He will then several singles such as Egerie, My dope , or We’ll See.

The last single of Nekfeu knows a real success !

Last summer, Nekfeu has even managed a master stroke by announcing the release of his last disc at the cinema ! He won as well, thanks to the album The Stars wandering, the victories of the music for the second time.

But that’s not all ! His album has also received the title of triple platinum. In fact, the latter has sold more than 300,000 copies in just 12 weeks

Today the national union of phonographic publishing (SNEP) has just announced a new news. The title Cheum, from his latest disc just to earn a new reward.

This one has to be certified Single-Platinum. ” 30 000 000 equivalent streams, “ announced then the Twitter account of the SNEP. Good news for Nekfeu that never ceases to follow up the price. Case to follow…