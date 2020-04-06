Nekfeu is it on the verge of announcing the end of his career as a rapper ?

Share on Facebook

This is a surprising news that should disappoint more than one. By removing its YouTube channel, Nekfeu sign-t-he end of his career ?

For fans of rap, this is a hard blow. After disappearing from social networks, Nekfeu deletes his YouTube channel and casting doubts on the rest of his career. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In this confinement period, the artists are more present than ever. Stuck at home, they shared their daily lives with internet users.

Many of them did not hesitate to mobilize their troops and make an appointment with you live.

However, for some time already, there is one that does not seem to want to give of new.

You will have understood, this is the famous Nekfeu. Recently, the rapper has decided to withdraw from the social networks.

But that means this disappearance ? For the public, it is a real headache. In fact, Nekfeu has not given any explanation.

Nevertheless, a new action on his part comes to support the hypothesis of a possible end of a career...

Nekfeu tire-t-il a stroke on his career ?

This weekend, much to the surprise of all, Nekfeu then deleted his YouTube channel… No, you’re not dreaming.

For fans of the rapper, it is a hard blow. In fact, his gesture a priori volunteer has made a lot of noise on the Canvas.

Single-pulse transient, or announcement of an end of a career, people are wondering.

Moreover, the words of one of his songs were very quickly used as piece of evidence.

In the song Cheater, in feat with Damso, so we can hear him pronounce the following sentences. ” Soon I stop it mama, soon I am changing my life “.

“Do not worry for my future, I soon change his life. Tomorrow I change my city “. Is this really the end for Nekfeu ? Nothing is sure yet.

Moreover, the rapper has yet to occur on the stage of several festivals this summer. Case to follow.