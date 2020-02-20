Nekfeu rotates a movie clip secret in the north of France !

Alert ! Nekfeu is in the process of turning a movie clip in the north of France ! The favourite rapper of French prepares a surprise !

Nekfeu is preparing a clip for her fans ! The rapper hoped to be discreet as he turns the video discreetly ! But the newspaper Voice of The North has spotted the team filming ! MCE TV tells you more !

NEW CLIP IN PREPARATION FOR THE YOUNG RAPPER !

By surprise, Nekeu began the filming of her new clip in a village in the north of France. It would be so discreetly the video in the region of the Boulonnais. The Voice of the North, therefore, has to turn the info ! The beautiful brown has been a surprise to the inhabitants of Landrethun-le-Nord-the-North.

Located on the coastline of the English Channel, in the Pas-de-Calais region, the municipality of 1 300 inhabitants had a surprise guest ! Nekfeu has shot some scenes of his next video. This Wednesday, February 19, the young rapper and his team have laid a piece of luggage. In fact, in a former garage Foal, they have installed all the equipment useful in the filming. Thus, the shooting would be done in the waters of 20 hours. The inhabitants were able to see technicians store their equipment.

🚨Nekfeu would have shot a clip in the Pas-de-Calais ! pic.twitter.com/BhhuYdXyvw — RAPLUME (@raplume) February 20, 2020

Nekfeu turns a movie clip into a secret in the Pas-de-Calais !

In order not to grill, the rapper has been very discreet. In fact, the inhabitants have seen his teams and his technicians. However, no one has been able to see Nekfeu Wednesday. Thanks to our colleagues from the Voice of the North, you can see the scenery of the future clip. The garage sounds perfect for a video that will match very well with the beautiful brown !

No decision has been validated. We therefore do not know to what piece is going to serve as the clip. Nekfeu preparing may be a new single. All the assumptions are good to take. In any case, the clip in the disused warehouse give a perfect rendering ! The clips from the author of “Stars Wandering” are always successful ! We can’t wait to know what will be done with the footage !