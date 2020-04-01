Nekfeu: The stars Wandering certified and formalized diamond disk !

Share on Facebook

Good news for Nekfeu ! The artist has learned that her album, The Stars Wandering has been certified and made official disc of diamonds !

With nearly 500,000 copies sold, the latest album from the rapper Nekfeu will therefore be needed in the charts. On the 23rd of march last, it is and become a diamond disc. And this is not the first time !

The singer has already been certified diamond disk. For his two previous albums ! This is the SNEP that has been a part of the good news on social networks.

“Nekfeu has reached the 400 000 sales with her last album, The stars wandering. Congratulations to him “, announced the media Skusku, mentioning @RapFrActus. A nice reward for the artist, who multiplies the trophies.

Nekfeu has reached the 400 000 sales with his latest album ” The stars wandering “ SRC : @RapFrActus pic.twitter.com/5XCobDsRNR — Skusku.fr (@skuskufr) November 5, 2019

NEKFEU BREAKS RECORDS !

Absent of social networks, Nekfeu was thus able to take advantage of its certification elsewhere. From home. With his loved ones. It must be said that this album has a special flavor for the artist.

In fact, on the day of its launch, the singer had proposed to his fans a single sitting. In the dark halls. In order to unveil the secrets of making this album. And this is not all.

The fans of the artist attended, therefore, from your seat to the birth of a nugget. Better, a masterpiece. Two weeks after the screening, he announced in addition to the album, another project. A part Expansion coming to complete its project.

The album Nekfeu sells like hotcakes thanks to marketing actions without precedent, therefore. Goodies and other physical elements… thus, They have aroused the curiosity of more than 500 000 people ! Respect.

His film, therefore, has even had the chance to be available on Netflix. This has confirmed the excitement around the parisian artist. A success is said to you.

Added to this, a film with Catherine Deneuve, to whom he gives the reply in the film Just between us and you get the combo winner ! Singer, actor, collector of awards… Nothing stops Nekfeu !