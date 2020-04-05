Nerves could not stand quarantine in Russia ransacked the supermarket because “the power…

In Russia, in Ulyanovsk unknown ransacked the store “roundabout” on the street Kamyshinskaya. The result was the damaged and destroyed foods. This is reported by Russian media.

The incident at the strange coincidence happened after everyone found out about the extension of the so-called “vacation” until April 30. Came shopping men initially recruited in basket products, and then just started screaming that this power is pulled out, began to drop from the shelves of food.

Militiamen identify the personality of suspects. The amount of damage amounted to 667 rubles.

Russian media write that the incident could repeat as money in the majority of Ulyanovsk, whose salaries do not exceed 22-25 thousand rubles, and without a Declaration of forced “vacation” is not enough to live and feed their families. But now the situation has worsened. There are examples of people to live this month, has started to gain credits, but in order not to die of hunger. Many had hoped that the regime of isolation imposed by the Governor in the Ulyanovsk region will be completed this week. But now, it seems to tighten the “belt” for many will have until the end of may.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, informed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, it was decided to allow citizens of the country not to work until the end of the month. They promise to pay wages.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter