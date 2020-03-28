Net Cap: Mikhail Mosyuk v Alexander Ivashkin live stream, preview, betting tips

In the match of the matchday on March 28 at the table tennis tournament, Setka Kap Mikhail Mosyuk and Alexander Ivashkin will determine the winner. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Mikhail Mosyuk

Regular participant in the grid tournament Cap Cap Mikhail Mosyuk successfully played last week. Twice a tennis player took first places, once in his group finished third.

After a five-day break, Mosyuk reappeared for the tournament and will try to continue successful performances. Opponent in the person of Ivashkin is well known to Mikhail. This year it was not possible to play against Ivashkin. Before that, they played each other on the Grid Cap 15 times. Mosyuk won seven times.

Alexander Ivashkin

Experienced Alexander Ivashkin successfully played in Setka Cap March 21 and 24, taking first place in his groups. Ivashkin does not manage to perform stably from tournament to tournament. Already on March 25, he was able to win only two out of five matches.

Ivashkin began the game day on March 28 with a defeat from Kilyakin (8-11, 9-11, 8-11). Scheduled play against Mosyuk will be the last for Ivashkin. It is likely that there will not be much strength left against a younger opponent.

Statistics

In personal meetings, Ivashkin leads 8-7.

At the last three starts in the Net, Cap Mosyuk won 12 of 18 matches.

Ivashkin won eleven victories in the last three tournaments, losing five matches.

Forecast

The last matches of 2019 between tennis players ended with Ivashkin’s victories. Perhaps this factor influenced the fact that in the line of bookmakers it is Alexander who plays the role of a favorite. Meanwhile, in general, in personal meetings there is no tangible advantage for one of the tennis players. In the current form, Mosyuk is not inferior to his opponent. With a coefficient above 2.00 we offer a forecast for the victory of the younger Mosyuk.

Our forecast is Mosyuk’s victory for a factor of 2.12 in BC Fonbet.