Netanyahu announced the resumption of settlement construction in East Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, 20 February, about the intention to return to the frozen plan to build three thousand new homes for Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem. About it reports DW.

Netanyahu’s statement was made during the election campaign, in which he tries to enlist the support of the supporters of settlement expansion. Early parliamentary elections in Israel to be held March 2. Palestinians, however, took the statement as another blow to their hopes for an independent state.

Israeli Prime Minister promised to Annex the territory of Jewish settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan river and Jordan valley in accordance with the U.S. President proposed peace plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan the Palestinians rejected it, noting that it is in the interests of Israel.

The decision to resume settlement construction, Netanyahu said, while in the background the Israeli settlement of har Homa on the outskirts of Jerusalem. “Today, I approved the construction in Givat ha-Matoi three thousand apartments, of which one thousand will be built in the near future,” said Netanyahu in a video posted on social networks. The Prime Minister-the Prime Minister of Israel announced the existence of another project according to which in another settlement in the occupied West Bank of the Jordan river called har Homa will be built still further 2200 apartments.

According to Netanyahu, also provided for the construction of thousands of apartments for the Arab population in the town of Beit Safafa.

The construction of more than 2.5 thousands of apartments for Jews in the Givat ha-Matos in the Eastern part of Jerusalem was made in 2012. But the Israeli government effectively froze the project after the United States and the European Union have criticized such plans.

The problem is that the construction would cut off Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem from the West Bank of the Jordan river, therefore, finally, would the implementation of the plan of the existence of two States – Israel and Palestine in the 1967 borders.