Netanyahu quarantined because of his assistant

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu placed under quarantine, after one of his assistants confirmed the coronavirus.

This writes the Daily Sabah, citing the office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

According to the report, Netanyahu has passed the test and will remain in quarantine until then, until you get results or did not receive permission from the Ministry of health and his personal physician. His close advisers are isolated.

In a press-service premra of Israel said that this measure will be followed until the completion of the epidemiological investigation – Advisor to Netanyahu, parliamentary Affairs Dose of Paluch was infected with the coronavirus.

In Israel, ill COVID-19 more than 4,300 citizens, 15 of them died.