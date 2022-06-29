Netflix: after Stranger Things, discover Millie Bobby Brown in this new post-apocalyptic film











Put on a pedestal by Netflix, the young actress Millie Bobby Brown, revealed in the series Stranger Things will once again be available. the poster of an upcoming film that will ui be released on the platform. And it will be led by a pair of directors that Netflix is ​​also very fond of.

Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix

The young, hyper bankable actress Millie Bobby Brown is on everyone's lips at the moment. It must be said that the first part of season 4 of Stranger Things was a resounding success, and that its sequel, which arrives on July 1st, is in 2 days, will occupy a significant media space.

Révé starred in the very first seasonof the Duffer Brothers series in 2016, and then aged 12, Millie Bobby Brown quickly made her way into the Hollywood sphere, to the point of being starred very early, and even too soon, according to some. She made her film debut in 2019, in the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters. She then appears in the adaptation of the literary series Enola Holme's Mysteriess by Nancy Springer, on Netflix.

The actress is a Netflix darling, and even a muse. We know that a huge contract binds her with Netflix (she signed a contract for $350,000 or 310,000 euros per episode for the third season of Stranger Things, and she would have earned no less than 2.4 million euros). The deal between the two seems in any case set to last.

next star of a new film…

Especially since a new film in which she will have the leading role will land on the biggest streaming platform. This is The Electric State by the Russo Brothers, an adaptation of the graphic novel The Electric State by Simon Stålenhag.< /p>

In this sci-fi movie, a runaway teenage girl and her little yellow robot travel westwhere the ruins of gigantic combat drones blend into the American landscape. The duo also come across remnants of a past war and the collapse of a society. consumption and high technology addicted to a reality system virtual.The young girl wants to find her brother in this post-apocalyptic world and will discover on the way that a conspiracy is brewing.

… of which Netflix has taken over the rights

If the pitch is not very original in the genre of SF, Anthony and Joe Russo are re&; alisators who operated a serious turn since they realized Captain America: The Winter Soldierin 2014. Thereafter, the two brothers continued their marvelous adventure by shooting Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, but also and above all Avengers: Endgame, the biggest success; s in the history of the world box office.

Initially, the project The Electric State was in the hands of Universal, two years ago, while Millie Bobby Brown had just joined the cast, and the screenplay had just been written. Finally, while no agreement has been reached. concluded, it was Netflix who took it over, given the close ties with the young 18-year-old actress, but also with the Russo brothers. They have indeed been producers of Netflix's Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth, and they will release The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas next month. The loop is closed.

The Electric State should be run; to fall.And while the exact budget is not known, sources say it will rival that spent. by Netflix for The Gray Man.

Alongside Millie Bobby Brown, we could find Chris Pratt. rumors relayed at the beginning of the year sent him under the leadership of the Russo brothers, but nothing was done. confirmed from. Deadline still indicated that the actor is still in negotiations to star in the film.