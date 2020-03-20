Netflix and YouTube has reduced the video quality to reduce the load on the Internet during the quarantine

Network in Europe, faced with increased traffic in connection with the quarantining of coronavirus. In this regard, Netflix and YouTube at the request of the European Union agreed to reduce the video quality for European users to reduce the load on the Internet. It is reported bloomberg.

So, YouTube in the next month will show the video in standard definition instead of HD.

Also Netflix for a month will reduce the video quality.

“Netflix will reduce the bitrate streaming for 30 days across Europe to reduce the load on the Internet. This will reduce the Netflix traffic by about 25%, but will preserve a good quality of service for subscribers”, – stated in the message.

Earlier, Netflix has updated the extension for shared viewing of movies during the quarantine.