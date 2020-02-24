Netflix announced the new cast of the second season of “the Witcher”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Netflix анонсировал новый актерский состав второго сезона "Ведьмака"

The American entertainment company Netflix called the new actors who will appear in the second season of the series “the Witcher”. The list is published in the Twitter of the company.

In the new season viewers will see 7 new heroes. In particular, there will be actor Christopher Chivu, known for his role of Tormund in the “Game of thrones”. He will play polymedica pololu Nivellen. Other wizards will play Gender Broth (Lambert) and Clear the ATOR (Colon), Tue Oersted Rasmussen.

In addition, in the cast of the second season Agnes Bjorn (of Vereena), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia van Bredevoort) and Mesiya Simson (of Francesc Findabair).

Premiere of the first season sci-Fi series “the Witcher” based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski was held on the streaming service Netflix December 20, 2019. The second season of “the Witcher” will be available to Netflix subscribers in 2021.

