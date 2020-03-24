Netflix: Cooked with Cannabis, out in April !

In a very short time will land the new series, culinary Netflix : Cooked with Cannabis. A program presented by the famous Kelis.

Next April will land in the catalog of Netflix program ‘Cooked with Cannabis “. A show that will highlight food-based grass ! A show provided by Kelis. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Netflix is getting ready then to reveal his line-up for the month of April. Therefore, it was learned that his show cooking ‘Cooked with Cannabis “ would make his arrival at this time.

So what is the purpose of the show ? We present recipes based on the cannabis ! And the show will be of course assured by a celebrity, and not of least.

This is Kelis, famous for its hit flagship in the early 2000s : Milkshake. This time, it may well be that it offers us instead of a green smoothie !

Joking aside, the pop star confirmed it herself on Instagram. She also posed with nails, stamped with letters of Netflix.

One more proof. Finally, always on Instagram, Kelis said : ” anyone who knows me knows how much I love Netflix. It is therefore a dream become a reality “.

Netflix: Kelis hosted a show kitchen that puts the cannabis in the honor

“Interesting thing, this isn ‘t something that I was looking for necessarily. It came to me all alone in some way “, specifies Kelis about the issue ” Cooked with Cannabis “.

“As a chef, I was intrigued by the food. And as a ordinary person, I was interested also to the power of this subject in the society of today “.

Yes, you may not know this, but Kelis, in addition to being a former pop star, is also a head of exception.

Outstanding cook, she’d even open a food truck to make the proposal of his album Food.

However, the star hopes ” that you will watch the series. We will have certainly a lot of fun. One launches the all on 20 April. Kisses, Kelis “, she concludes.

It only remains, therefore, to wait until the deadline.

