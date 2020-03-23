Netflix donated $ 100 million. to support filmmakers and other creative professionals during a pandemic

Streaming service Netflix has created a relief Fund for workers in film, television and other creative professionals during a pandemic coronavirus.

According to Variety, the support will be allocated 100 million dollars.

“The crisis caused by the COVID-19, devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all TV and filming was halted around the world – leaving hundreds and thousands of people from the team and actors without pay. Among them, electricians, carpenters and drivers… We want to support them in the difficult time until the government develops a plan for economic support,” said CEO Ted Sarandos.

Sarandos also promised to assist the industries in Europe, Latin America and Asia, where it took place or was planned filming projects streaming giant.

As previously reported, Netflix pauses the shooting of their films in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus.