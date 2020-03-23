Netflix donated $ 100 million. to support filmmakers and other creative professionals during a pandemic

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Netflix пожертвовал 100 млн долл. на поддержку работников кино и других творческих профессий во время пандемии

Streaming service Netflix has created a relief Fund for workers in film, television and other creative professionals during a pandemic coronavirus.

According to Variety, the support will be allocated 100 million dollars.

“The crisis caused by the COVID-19, devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all TV and filming was halted around the world – leaving hundreds and thousands of people from the team and actors without pay. Among them, electricians, carpenters and drivers… We want to support them in the difficult time until the government develops a plan for economic support,” said CEO Ted Sarandos.

Sarandos also promised to assist the industries in Europe, Latin America and Asia, where it took place or was planned filming projects streaming giant.

As previously reported, Netflix pauses the shooting of their films in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
