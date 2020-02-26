Netflix has a new feature – the top 10 most popular projects

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

На Netflix появилась новая функция - топ-10 самых популярных проектов

Netflix has launched a new feature for its users – the top 10 most viewed projects.

According to Deadline, the rating is updated daily and shows the top 10 films and 10 TV series for each country separately. The show, which are included in the ratings, the poster on the right reads “Top 10”.

The work function was already tested in the UK and Mexico, and was praised by users. So the Top 10 will be available in other countries.

As previously reported, Netflix introduced a new cast of the second season of the series “the Witcher”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article