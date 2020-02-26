Netflix has a new feature – the top 10 most popular projects

Netflix has launched a new feature for its users – the top 10 most viewed projects.

According to Deadline, the rating is updated daily and shows the top 10 films and 10 TV series for each country separately. The show, which are included in the ratings, the poster on the right reads “Top 10”.

The work function was already tested in the UK and Mexico, and was praised by users. So the Top 10 will be available in other countries.

