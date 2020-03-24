Netflix has published a list of TV shows that are recommended to look at the quarantine

Netflix has published a list of shows you may have missed and could watch during quarantine because of the coronavirus.

The list, which included 12 shows, published in the Twitter service. Namely:

“Hollywood Styling” (Styling Hollywood) “Eastsider” (Eastsiders) “The Leader” (Top Boy) “Plan of love” (The Hookup Plan) “Communication” (Bonding) “Medical police” (Medical Police) “Ragnarok” (Ragnarok) “American vandal” (American Vandal) “Easy” (Easy) “I think you should leave” (I Think You Should Leave) “House of flowers” (The House of Flowers) “KIPO and the Era of Wonderful Animals” (Kipo & The Age of Wonderbeasts)

