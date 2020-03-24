Netflix has published a list of TV shows that are recommended to look at the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Netflix опубликовал список сериалов, которые рекомендует посмотреть на карантине

Netflix has published a list of shows you may have missed and could watch during quarantine because of the coronavirus.

The list, which included 12 shows, published in the Twitter service. Namely:

  1. “Hollywood Styling” (Styling Hollywood)
  2. “Eastsider” (Eastsiders)
  3. “The Leader” (Top Boy)
  4. “Plan of love” (The Hookup Plan)
  5. “Communication” (Bonding)
  6. “Medical police” (Medical Police)
  7. “Ragnarok” (Ragnarok)
  8. “American vandal” (American Vandal)
  9. “Easy” (Easy)
  10. “I think you should leave” (I Think You Should Leave)
  11. “House of flowers” (The House of Flowers)
  12. “KIPO and the Era of Wonderful Animals” (Kipo & The Age of Wonderbeasts)

Recall, the band Metallica started to publish the full record of their past concerts.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article