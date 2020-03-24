Netflix has published a list of TV shows that are recommended to look at the quarantine
Netflix has published a list of shows you may have missed and could watch during quarantine because of the coronavirus.
The list, which included 12 shows, published in the Twitter service. Namely:
- “Hollywood Styling” (Styling Hollywood)
- “Eastsider” (Eastsiders)
- “The Leader” (Top Boy)
- “Plan of love” (The Hookup Plan)
- “Communication” (Bonding)
- “Medical police” (Medical Police)
- “Ragnarok” (Ragnarok)
- “American vandal” (American Vandal)
- “Easy” (Easy)
- “I think you should leave” (I Think You Should Leave)
- “House of flowers” (The House of Flowers)
- “KIPO and the Era of Wonderful Animals” (Kipo & The Age of Wonderbeasts)
