Netflix has published posters of the second season of the superhero series umbrella Academy

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Netflix опубликовал постеры второго сезона супергеройского сериала Академия Амбрелла

Netflix has published posters of the second season of the superhero series “the umbrella Academy” based on the comic book The Umbrella Academy and former lead singer of the rock band My Chemical Romance, writer Gerard way.

Posters published on the project page in Twitter. Most of them dedicated to the heroes of the series.

Using colorful silhouettes of umbrellas look out: Luther Hargreaves (Tom Hopper), Diego Hargreaves (David castañeda), Allison Hargreaves (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus Hargreaves (Robert Sheehan), Ben Hargreaves (Justin H. Min), Vanya Hargreavesi (Ellen page).

The series premiere is scheduled for 2020, but the exact date yet.

Maria Batterbury

