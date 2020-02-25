Netflix has revealed the first trailer for the animated series transformers: War for Cybertron

Netflix показал первый трейлер анимационного сериала Трансформеры: Война за Кибертрон

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for the animated series “transformers: War for Cybertron”, which was named “Siege”.

In the center of the plot will be eternal conflict Autobots with the Decepticons, and the action will unfold on Cybertron.

The project will consist of three parts, each of which will be released in six episodes.

Release date is not yet known. It is expected that the series will appear on Netflix this year.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
