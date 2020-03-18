Netflix has updated the extension for shared viewing of movies during the quarantine

Netflix Party extension for the Chrome browser, Netflix allows users to chat with friends and watch movies during isolation, is gaining more attention in the context of a global outbreak of coronavirus. In this regard, the service has updated the plugin.

As reported by businessinsider, extension sinhroniziruete video playback with playback on several computers, so a few people being at a great distance, can simultaneously enjoy the series and discuss it in the chat.

If you have a subscription access to view by following the link.

It is noted that the application was created long ago, but its popularity may increase as a tool to alleviate the social isolation caused by a coronavirus.

As previously reported, the streaming service Hulu has decided to please those who are sitting at home in quarantine due to coronavirus, and was released early from three episodes of the new series “everywhere And smoldering fires” bestseller of the same name Celeste Ing.