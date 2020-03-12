Netflix: how can I share his account without giving password

Share on Facebook

Fed up of having to give out your password Netflix ? Here’s how to share your account without having to give all your logins in-game characters.

Notice to all those who lend their Netflix account. Thanks to the extension ” DoNotPay “, you will no longer need to entrust your password to your friends connect to it. MCE TV says it all.

You have to admit that the evenings Netflix are the best. By the way, your family and your loved ones have understood this, and like to squat your account. Fed up of having to give it to who wants ? So here’s a trick for the share without having to deliver your password.

To do this, you will need to use an extension : “DoNotPay “. Thanks to the following, so you will be able without problem to entrust your account to someone else, without the risk that your password will not leak.

For this, nothing more simple. You only have to download this extension. Then, you log in with your credentials to Netflix. After which, the extension will create a share link. It is this link that you give to your loved ones.

Share your Netflix account, not your password

The principle of DoNotPay is simple : allow everyone to share his or her account, without a password. Concretely, DoNotPay uses your cookies and your web browser to make us believe that Netflix and others that you simply connect from another device. Deceptive, but practical, in short.

For its creator, Joshua Browder, this is the app he needed. Why the hell pay tens of euros to have access to the catalogues of all the platforms ? The app allows the sharing of account, so that everyone benefits. DoNotPay therefore works not only for Netflix but also Disney More, Spotify, and even Amazon Prime.

The startup is doing everything to avoid you spend. It even has uno option for you to opt-out of certain trial periods automatically, without being charged the following month. Finally on Netflix, it has already found the parade. The giant was the end of his trial period. There is no doubt that there will be a parade for account sharing.