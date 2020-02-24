Netflix introduced a new cast of the second season of the series the Witcher

Netflix has announced a new second season of the series “the Witcher”, which became the most successful premiere on Netflix. The list is published in the Twitter service.

Beginners while seven of them Christopher Chivu, known for his role of Tormund in the “Game of thrones”. The rumors previously, was confirmed – he will play polymedica pololu Nivellen. The plot of the book Geralt meets him during his travels.

Also officially confirmed actors for the role of a witch, the previously announced – Paul Bouillon (Lambert) and Clear the ATOR (Colon). Another witch – Esquel – play Tue Oersted Rasmussen.

In addition, in the cast of the second season Agnes Bjorn (of Vereena), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia van Bredevoort) and Mesiya Simson (of Francesc Findabair).

Who will play the Vesemira still not reported.

Recall, for a new franchise character – a girl named violet – actress will play Carmel Laniado (starred in the new “Doctor Dolittle” with Robert Downey, Jr.).

Shooting the new season started February 12, and the premiere is scheduled for 2021. The Creator of the series, writer Lauren Hissrich, plans to remove a total of seven seasons.