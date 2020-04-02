Netflix now offers personalized assistance to its users !

Share on Facebook

Netflix helps you during the confinement ! The users may request the help of the platform… to find a series to their liking !

Netflix in containment, it seems unavoidable… What better way to pass the boredom that series ? Users can be distracted… And even more thanks to a new idea of the platform !

We cannot do without Netflix for the containment, but it has already seen all the series recommended by our friends ? No worries, the CM of the platform has something for you !

On Twitter, the site team is trying to help you ! A hashtag : #NetflixConseilleMoi. Then ? You write what you have already seen it. The series that you have loved, especially…

And the team of Netflix takes care of the rest ! She finds you the programs made for you ! A good idea to help users in lack of ideas, no ?

You could also try the twelve sets at random, without knowing what you’re gonna get… But, we have all attempted, this method seems super long… It’s not working especially not all the time !

Netflix helps its users in containment

With us, it never worked. While Netflix is trying to give us a hand. Especially that we are all stuck with us for another two weeks minimum… So one thing to do, ask for advice !

The platform has put his idea in place two weeks ago. Since then, it’s running at full speed ! Several requests per minute… The CM from the account must grind to follow…

But you can also rely on other Tweeters ! Several users who are accustomed to use the hashtag to advise the other… Really super-convenient !

And if you wait thehas season 4 of the Casa De Papel, tomorrow… Netflix can also advise you of documentaries and films to finish off the day. So we can wait for tomorrow, quiet !

If you’re bored, you know what you need to do ! Open Twitter, sway a few movies, television shows or docs that you loved… with the #NetflixConseilleMoi !