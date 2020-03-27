Netflix on the background of the pandemic has closed a series a Messiah after the first season

Netflix is due to coronavirus closed the series “the Messiah” after the first season, reports Variety.

Initially that the show will not continue wrote in Instagram, the actor will travel.

Later information was confirmed by sources. It is noted that on the background of the pandemic Netflix “lack of confidence” in the work on show, which requires to use locations in different countries.

We will remind, the premiere of the series took place in January 2020. The project starred Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi, Jane Adams, said El Alami and others In the center of the plot – employee of the CIA Eva Geller, which entrusted the most difficult investigation in her life. She must find out whether the mystery man is the real Jesus, or he’s a Scam artist who is impersonating the Savior.

