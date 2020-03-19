Netflix Party: it is always possible to watch a movie several !

Share on Facebook

You are bored in containment ? Your friends miss you ? Netflix Party is here to keep you busy and see your movies more !

Two weeks of confinement, it is a lot of free time. Yet, the trouble we face often quickly. Netflix has developed a tactic : the Netflix Party.

So what is Netflix Party ? A way to keep your social life. To see his friends is prohibited, but sharing a movie, at a distance, of course, is always permitted !

The idea is simple : the group of friends chose a movie. The film starts in a synchronized manner on all screens. The little extra : an integrated chat to talk.

A bonus that will make them happy. In addition to seeing the movie at the same time, participants can share. As in a good old evening sofa. No problems so you can always play with your friends on the end of the film. Or share your stories. Practice non ?

The best in all of this ? The extension is free. Soon, the evenings with friends on the couch to resume the service. But in the meantime, each on his couch !

How to install Netflix party and watch my movies ?

Once again, it is quite simple. It is an extension of Google Chrome. Just visit the site and install it on his computer. Little reminder all the same: it is important to use the Google Chrome browser to download Netflix Party.

In all, 500 000 curious visitors are loaned to the game for the moment. Good, even if the extension is free, it is obviously necessary to have a subscription to Netflix for access to movies.

The time being in the containment, the giant of the streaming is not going to spend his free passes. It is, however, proposing an alternative to make us smile during these sunny days, but confined.

In short, a way of maintaining a social life, have fun and occupy his time. A “Netflix and Chill” at a distance to support the love of cinema deprived of their weekly session.