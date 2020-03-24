Netflix posted a video from the shooting of the battle with hobgoblin for the series the Witcher

Netflix has posted a video on how to create a battle scene with hobgoblin, which begins the series “the Witcher”.

In the video you can see, stunt coordinator Vladimir Furdik (played King of the Night in “Game of thrones”) is in operation.

The team is on the court with a pipe in his hand, imitating the paw of a monster. And Furdik on the place of Geralt tracks the frights and cuts the “tube-feet” with the sword.

Previously, the creators showed how it was filmed the action scenes in the series “the Witcher” from Netflix.

Recall the second season of the series should be out in 2021 and work is currently suspended due to coronavirus. The Creator of the series, writer Lauren Hissrich, plans to remove a total of seven seasons. It is known that Vladimir Furdik, who was involved in the formulation of the action scenes in the series “the Witcher” from Netflix, won’t work on the second season of the project.