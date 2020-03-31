Netflix renewed for a second season, one of the Keys of Loki in the comic books son of Stephen king

Netflix renewed for a second season episode, “the Keys of Locke” based on the eponymous comic book writer Joe hill (son of Stephen king) and artist Gabriel Rodriguez.

This is stated on the official project page at Twitter, which also published the movie to the series, and the inscription reads: in the second season will be “more keys and demons”.

more keys, more demons, more aloha Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

About the release date of the new season is not reported. It is unknown when will be able to begin shooting, because Netflix currently has suspended the shooting of their films in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus.

The first season was released on 7 February and was quickly able to gain popularity with viewers.

In the story, three children of Loki along with his mother moved to the family estate “the House Keys”. The family not so long ago, his father died, and all the members trying to mentally cope with grief. In the new house Locke found scattered in the house of the mysterious keys that give the owners of mystic forces and keep the secret of the death of the father.

