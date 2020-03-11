Netflix renewed the series lost in space third season, which will be the last

Netflix renewed sci-Fi series “lost in space” for a third season, which will be the last.

According to Variety, the streaming service has signed a multiyear contract with the show-run project Zach Astronom, so in the near future we can expect announcements of future projects.

According to Estrin, the show was originally scheduled for release in three parts. The main roles will be back Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Parker Posey and Ignacio Serricchio.

The new season will be released in 2021, but the exact date is not yet known.

We will remind, the premiere of the series “lost in space” was held in April 2018, and the second season was released in December 2019. He became one of the most expensive in the history of Netflix. It is based on the eponymous show from CBS, which aired in the 60s. the plot is a family of Robinsons, which survives in the cosmos after the crash of a spaceship.

As previously reported, the actor who played Joffrey Baratheon in “Game of thrones”, will appear in the BBC series.