Netflix revealed the trailer for the new animated film the Willoughby Family

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Netflix presented the first trailer for the animated film “the Family Man” (The Willoughbys).

In the center of the story are children of the family of Willoughby, who have a pretty bad relationship with my mom and dad. Guys come up with a clever plan to send the selfish parents on vacation. However, at one point, everything goes as they planned. In the process, they learn the true meaning of family.

The premiere of animated film scheduled for April 22.

As previously reported, the secret of Waititi take for Netflix to two animated series based on the book “Charlie and the chocolate factory”.

