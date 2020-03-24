Netflix reveals a first preview video of The Casa de Papel part 4 !

By Maria Batterbury

The Casa de Papel part 4 comes out in exactly 10 days ! And Netflix has released a small video to make wait the fans so far !

Part 4 of the casa de Papel will be released on April 3 next ! And Netflix has released a short video for a teaser of this new season ! MCE TV tells you more !

The containment is not easy for everyone ! Fortunately, Netflix is there for us to cheer up ! Indeed, part 4 of the Casa de Papel will be available soon !

What will happen in this new season ? Some clues are available in the video released by the streaming platform through his Twitter account !

The most salient ? You can see Tokyo, chained by the neck and hands ! What does it have to happen to him so that she finds herself in this position ?

You can also see Raquel, handcuffed by the police ! The companion of the Professor she will end up in prison ? It would be a tragedy !

But more importantly, it is the last frame of the video ! In fact, Nairobi, will she survive ? You can see the young woman with medical aids, and eye-opening ! Outstanding !

Then more than ten days to know all the twists and turns of this fourth part of The Casa de Papel !

THE CASA DE PAPEL PART 4

Moreover, the fans of the series are excited at the approach of this new part of the Casa De Papel ! But in the meantime, what can we watch on Netflix to pass the time ?

In particular we may redo the entire Friends ! In all, 236 episodes of pure laughter ! Anything to cheer you up in these difficult times !

You can also binge-watcher the new nugget ” Vampires “! The plot unfolds in Paris, where a teenaged half-vampire half human trying to combine his two lives ! Worn by Oulaya Amamra (Divine) the series is worth the detour !

And if ever vampires this is not your thing, you’ll be able to start the series on Freud ! In fact, it is a good way to get back on the life of the most famous neuro-surgeon Austrian !

But hey, we are still very eager to find the actors of The Casa de Papel !

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
