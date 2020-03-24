Netflix reveals a first preview video of The Casa de Papel part 4 !

Share on Facebook

The Casa de Papel part 4 comes out in exactly 10 days ! And Netflix has released a small video to make wait the fans so far !

Part 4 of the casa de Papel will be released on April 3 next ! And Netflix has released a short video for a teaser of this new season !

The containment is not easy for everyone ! Fortunately, Netflix is there for us to cheer up ! Indeed, part 4 of the Casa de Papel will be available soon !

What will happen in this new season ? Some clues are available in the video released by the streaming platform through his Twitter account !

The most salient ? You can see Tokyo, chained by the neck and hands ! What does it have to happen to him so that she finds herself in this position ?

You can also see Raquel, handcuffed by the police ! The companion of the Professor she will end up in prison ? It would be a tragedy !

But more importantly, it is the last frame of the video ! In fact, Nairobi, will she survive ? You can see the young woman with medical aids, and eye-opening ! Outstanding !

Then more than ten days to know all the twists and turns of this fourth part of The Casa de Papel !

THE CASA DE PAPEL PART 4

Moreover, the fans of the series are excited at the approach of this new part of the Casa De Papel ! But in the meantime, what can we watch on Netflix to pass the time ?

In particular we may redo the entire Friends ! In all, 236 episodes of pure laughter ! Anything to cheer you up in these difficult times !

You can also binge-watcher the new nugget ” Vampires “! The plot unfolds in Paris, where a teenaged half-vampire half human trying to combine his two lives ! Worn by Oulaya Amamra (Divine) the series is worth the detour !

And if ever vampires this is not your thing, you’ll be able to start the series on Freud ! In fact, it is a good way to get back on the life of the most famous neuro-surgeon Austrian !

But hey, we are still very eager to find the actors of The Casa de Papel !