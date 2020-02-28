Netflix shared the first teaser of the series Eddie from the Director of La La land

By Maria Batterbury

Netflix поделился первым тизером сериала Эдди от режиссера Ла-Ла Ленда

Netflix presented the first teaser of the music mini-series, “Eddie” (The Eddy) from the Director of “La La land” Damien Chazelle.

The show will consist of eight episodes and will tell about a famous jazz pianist Elliot Parole.

The events unfolding in contemporary Paris around a group of musicians nightclub. The plot of Parole – once a popular jazz pianist from new York, who lives in the French capital. Club Udo on the verge of bankruptcy, the relations with the girl — soloist of the band — doesn’t add up and the musician becomes tired of living like a recluse. Back to life helps suddenly announced fifteen-year-old daughter of the jazz musician.

In the movie promise a lot of music for film wrote a six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard.

The project was filmed Andre Holland, Leila Bekhti, Vincent Henin, Randy Kerber, Tahar Rahim, Amandla Stenberg, etc.

The series premiere will be on Netflix may 8, 2020.

As previously reported, star of the Comedy “home Alone” Macaulay Culkin will play in the TV series “American horror story”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
