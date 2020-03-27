Netflix showed a trailer for a Comedy series #blackAF

Netflix released the official trailer of the Comedy series “#blackAF”. Previously it was called Black Excellence (Black excellence).

This is the first series by the author of “Travel girls” Caigny berries. In the series he will play Kenya Burris, and Rashida Jones, Justin Claiborne, etc.

The show tells about the life of a successful black television writer, trying to find out his African history.

The project will be released on Netflix on 17 April 2020.

