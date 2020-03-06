Netflix showed a trailer for the third season of the crime series the Ozarks

Netflix has presented the debut trailer of the third season of criminal series “Ozark”.

The new adventures of the family Berdov will be available on the Netflix platform on 27 March 2020.

The project tells the story of a married couple with children who are fleeing from debt in the provincial town of Ozark. Over time it appears that the problem with collectors and major mafia have Berdov are just beginning.

The third season will unfold half a year after the events of the second. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julie Gardner will return to their roles (Bateman also put a few episodes).

As previously reported, the secret of Waititi take for Netflix to two animated series based on the book “Charlie and the chocolate factory”.