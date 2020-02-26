Netflix showed a trailer of the series about the first black millionaire with Octavia Spencer in the lead role

Netflix has presented the official trailer for the biographical mini-series “Madam C. J. Walker” (Self-Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C. J. Walker).

The main role in the film is played by Octavia Spencer (“Hidden figures”). The series also appears Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Blair underwood and Garrett Morris.

The showrunners of the series appointed Janine Sherman and Lois Johnson, and Casey Lemmons put the first episode.

In the center of the plot show the life of African-American businesswoman and inventor of tools for hair care, Madame C. J. Walker. She overcame all the hardships of his time, emerged from poverty, survived several marriages and became the first black woman who earned a million in America at the turn of XIX–XX centuries.

For the scenario Nicole Escher adapts a biographical book On Her Own Ground (“In their element”), which was written by Walker, maternal great-granddaughter of Alala Bands.

The series will premiere on Netflix on 20 March 2020.

