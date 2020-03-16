Netflix suspends shooting of their films in the U.S. and Canada due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Netflix приостанавливает съемки своих фильмов в США и Канаде из-за коронавируса

Netflix for two weeks suspended in the United States and Canada the production of films and TV series on the background of the pandemic coronavirus.

Writes Deadline, this occurs within the constraints of the U.S. government and the Declaration of President Donald trump a state of emergency in the country.

In particular, the pause set of the fourth season of the show “Very strange case”, the sequel to “Lucifer” from Warner Bros. Suspended the shooting of the sitcom “grace and Frankie”.

In addition, in Europe suspended the shooting of the new season of “the Witcher”.

As previously reported, the film “Shang-Chi” from Marvel suspended due to inspection of the Director of the coronavirus. Also the shooting of the series “Riverdale” is suspended due to suspicion of the coronavirus, one of the members of the crew.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article