Netflix: the 10 series and films to watch in April for the containment
From Tuesday 17 march, all the French are stuck at home ! So here is a list of 10 movies and series to watch on Netflix !
Thus, in this period of confinement, MCE TV decides to help you fill your days ! We prepared a top 10 of movies and series come and see it on Netflix absolutely during this month of April !
We are going to have a lot of time in front of us ! After having read, cooked, sang, danced, played sports etc, it rests undeniably in the good old movie, or the good old series ! You have therefore put together a small list of things to come on Netflix !
Series
Community : April 2,
The Casa de Papel, season 4 : April 3,
Brews Brothers : April 10,
Legends of Tomorrow, season 4 : April 15
Outer Banks : April 15,
Fauda, part 3 : April 16,
Funny planet : April 22,
Casa de las Flores, season 3 : April 23,
After Life, season 2 : April 24,
The Last Kingdom, season 4 : April 26,
My first time : April 27,
Three meters above the sky : April 29,
Movies
Ponyo on the Cliff : April 1,
The moving Castle : 1st April
The Wind rises : 1 April
Pompoko : April 1,
La Colline aux coquelicots : April 1,
If you listen : 1 April
Remember Marnie : April 1,
La Casa de Papel : the phenomenon : April 3,
Coffee and Kareem : 3 April
Inferno : April 7,
Tigertail : 10 April
Love Wedding Repeat : 10 April
The Wrestler hidden : 10 April
The Earth and blood : 17 April
The madness of the heights : April 17,
Sergio : April 17,
The Willoughbys : April 22,
The Scourge of Breslau : April 22,
The Silence of the Swamp : April 22,
Tyler Rake : April 24,
Lies and betrayals : April 30,
The kids programs
Starbeam : April 3,
The Big Show Show : April 6,
The Smurfs and the village lost : April 14,
Kids of the Apocalypse, volume 2 : April 17,
Hi Ninja, season 2 : April 24,