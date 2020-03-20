Netflix: the 10 series and films to watch in April for the containment

Share on Facebook

From Tuesday 17 march, all the French are stuck at home ! So here is a list of 10 movies and series to watch on Netflix !

Thus, in this period of confinement, MCE TV decides to help you fill your days ! We prepared a top 10 of movies and series come and see it on Netflix absolutely during this month of April !

We are going to have a lot of time in front of us ! After having read, cooked, sang, danced, played sports etc, it rests undeniably in the good old movie, or the good old series ! You have therefore put together a small list of things to come on Netflix !

Series

Community : April 2,

The Casa de Papel, season 4 : April 3,

Brews Brothers : April 10,

Legends of Tomorrow, season 4 : April 15

Outer Banks : April 15,

Fauda, part 3 : April 16,

Funny planet : April 22,

Casa de las Flores, season 3 : April 23,

After Life, season 2 : April 24,

The Last Kingdom, season 4 : April 26,

My first time : April 27,

Three meters above the sky : April 29,

Movies

Ponyo on the Cliff : April 1,

The moving Castle : 1st April

The Wind rises : 1 April

Pompoko : April 1,

La Colline aux coquelicots : April 1,

If you listen : 1 April

Remember Marnie : April 1,

La Casa de Papel : the phenomenon : April 3,

Coffee and Kareem : 3 April

Inferno : April 7,

Tigertail : 10 April

Love Wedding Repeat : 10 April

The Wrestler hidden : 10 April

The Earth and blood : 17 April

The madness of the heights : April 17,

Sergio : April 17,

The Willoughbys : April 22,

The Scourge of Breslau : April 22,

The Silence of the Swamp : April 22,

Tyler Rake : April 24,

Lies and betrayals : April 30,

The kids programs

Starbeam : April 3,

The Big Show Show : April 6,

The Smurfs and the village lost : April 14,

Kids of the Apocalypse, volume 2 : April 17,

Hi Ninja, season 2 : April 24,