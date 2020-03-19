Netflix: the new secret codes are fallen !

Share on Facebook

Want to binge-watcher always more content on Netflix ? Good news, the new secret codes of the platform come fall.

Notice to sérivores and moviegoers. The secret codes of Netflix come to fall. Which means, more content. What you put away for a long time, in this period of confinement. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Then like that, you’re already running out of series ? Don’t panic, it lifts the veil on the new secret codes.

In fact, it is not easy to browse through the entire catalogue, with thousands of titles. To save you time, there are thus combinations.

All will allow you to discover a category of series and original movies to watch on Netflix. A beautiful gift, in sum, which we will occupy us a good time during the quarantine.

To use them, nothing more simple. Rendez-vous in the search bar in Netflix.

And then from there, you enter the series of numbers that make up these secret codes. Then, you keep the catalogs “hidden” from Netflix.

Netflix is full of quality content, thrilling and above all addictive. But browse the entire catalogue is boring and off-putting.

Here are the secret codes for accessing lists “hidden” from Netflix

Thanks to these codes, the maneuver is simplified. So you can only browse the type of content that interests you.

So, if you want to discover content romantic, you only have to type 8883. For a romance a little more raunchy, type 35800.

Want to movies superhero ? Enter the code 10118 on the search bar in Netflix. Rather a fan of Sci-Fi ? Tuck simply 4734.

Fan of action movies, you have your code : the 1365. If you want to delve into an action thriller, using the code 43048.

You have the mouth water ? Netflix offers you to discover his cooking shows and travel with the code 72436. What a treat the food lovers and all those who have the wanderlust.

Need a set for the tea time ? The secret code of Netflix for its series British is 52117.

Finally, these codes are of course not the only ones. For a complete list, we suggest you visit the website of our colleagues at Grazia magazine, who have listed all combinations.