Netflix: the platform inaccessible in Europe because of the coronavirus !

It seems that the coronavirus is the cause of several crashes in Netflix. Indeed, the platform shows a lot of failures in Europe.

Tudum ! It seems that the coronavirus is responsible for a number of failures to deplore on Netflix. In fact, in the United States as in Europe, the platform is a victim of affluence. The fault containment. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

This march 25th marks a peak for Netflix, in this period of a pandemic. Yes, the platform was unavailable.

While the containment affects almost 2 billion of the population, the giant of the SVoD, therefore, has had to deal with the fault up. And this, in several countries.

In fact, there are many people who connect to Netflix to occupy their day. It is necessary to say that it has become the flagship activity.

Yes, at around 17h, Netflix her fault, much to the chagrin of several million households.

The website DownDetector reported outages multiplied by 40 ! What distressed the Canvas, avid series and movies.

In more than 40% of the cases, there was a problem connecting to the network Netflix. Nearly 30% were dissatisfied with also a stream interrupted.

Netflix: an outage hits Europe and the United States

As for the remaining 20%, the site Netflix was simply inaccessible. Let us also note that these issues touched above all the Europe, including us.

However, after 18h, the problem is amplified in the United States. As for Europeans, most were able to regain their good old Netflix… Phew !

It must be said that the network is heavily congested in this period of coronavirus. Especially in countries affected by the quarantine.

“Some of our members in the United States and Europe were not able to use […] our Web site “, reports then the giant. Namely, the France, part of Italy, but also the United Kingdom.

The latter ensures that since, ” the problem is solved” . At least that is what the statement said of the firm, who says he is “sorry” for the inconvenience “.